Who replaced Hulk Hogan at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025?

Tonight marked the second edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, featuring multiple spectacular matches such as Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax, Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman, and much more. Multiple icons appeared at the San Antonio-based event, from Jesse Ventura to Shawn Michaels.

Another name was heavily advertised for the SNME, but he did not make an appearance. The name in question is the iconic Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. The Hulkster was prominently featured in the promotional video packages for the event. However, the 71-year-old legend did not make an appearance, and the reported reason behind his missing the show is that his son Nick Hogan is getting married this weekend, and Hogan will be present at the ceremony to fulfill fatherly duties.

WWE always had a backup. To replace Hulk Hogan, the Stamford-based promotion invited Hall of Famer, "the Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase. The legend arrived backstage in his vintage blue limbo car with his Million Dollar title on his shoulder and greeted fans with his iconic laugh.

Former WWE Champion took shots at Hulk Hogan ahead of Royal Rumble 2025

WWE Universe is a week away from the highly-anticipated Royal Rumble 2025 Premium Live Event. Multiple major superstars have declared themselves for the traditional Men’s Rumble match, and one of the stars is former champion CM Punk.

The Second City Saint has been riding a massive wave of success, and now he aims at finishing his story of main eventing WrestleMania. The latest episode of RAW saw Punk cutting a decisive promo during an interview with Jackie Redmond, during which he fired shots at the legendary Hulk Hogan.

Punk warned all superstars entering the Men's Royal Rumble, mentioning that even if the company puts Hulk Hogan in the Rumble, he will destroy the Hall of Famer.

“You put Hulk Hogan in the Royal Rumble, I’ll throw his dusty a** over the top rope, and I’ll kill Hulkamania once and for all!” said Punk.

It will be interesting to see if Hulk Hogan responds to CM Punk’s disrespect and when he will return next.

