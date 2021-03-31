"Who says my son's my favorite wrestler?"- John Cena Sr. reveals his favorite wrestlers [Exclusive]

John Cena Sr. recently opened up about his favorite WWE Superstars while talking with Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda.

John Cena Sr. listed several names when he was asked about his favorite wrestlers on UnSKripted. Cena started off his response by asking an amusing question. Check out his full response below:

First of all who says my son's my favorite wrestler? I have quite a few favorite wrestlers. Edge comes to mind. Randy Orton comes to mind. When I was younger and I had the opportunity to meet him several times, Bruno Sammartino was truly one of the greats. Chief Jay Strongbow, another great that I had the opportunity to at least see in action and do an autograph signing with.

Those are the people that made wrestling real. I guess that's where we're at. Ric Flair is another one that I admire. I did several shows with Ric. An outstanding human being. I think if Ric didn't have the health problems that he had, I think you would see him back in the ring today.

I’ve known @RandyOrton for nearly two decades and have been vocal about his in-ring ability and natural talent. This was a great interview and an honest look at the man I know, hosted by @steveaustinBSR who has seen it all & done it all in @WWE. GREAT interview. @peacockTV https://t.co/rpQwthP9Ul — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 24, 2021

John Cena has worked with most of the wrestlers that his father mentioned in his list

Two of the biggest feuds of John Cena's career were against Edge and Randy Orton. Cena Sr. was involved in both of these feuds and was attacked by both villains.

John Cena and Randy Orton both made their way to WWE's main roster in mid-2002 and soon became two of the biggest superstars in all of WWE. Cena's rivalry with Edge gave the WWE Universe some of the greatest matches of the former's WWE career.

Top 5 Reasons Edge vs John Cena Is Awesome (all the above)



1. Made both stars stand out

2. Brought the best out of each other in each ppv in 2006

3. Main eventers

4. Awesome matchups

5. Even on Raw, they were amazing pic.twitter.com/9w9qVxfBta — Julian B Ganier (@Megatronnexus) March 30, 2021

Ric Flair and John Cena teamed up on various occasions when the two superstars were mainstays on WWE TV back in the day. Flair and Cena are the only two men in history to hold world title gold on 16 different occasions.

