"Who does that?" - Former WWE personality comes out in support of popular faction after their huge loss to The Bloodline (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels the company is burying LWO after another loss on TV, this time at the hands of The Bloodline

The LWO was in action this week against The Usos and Solo Sikoa. The two factions battled hard for an all-important win. However, The Bloodline's experience made the difference. After a Samoan Spike from Solo, Jimmy & Jey got Del Toro up for the 1D, picking up the win.

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo felt it was useless to bury the faction after having them share screen time with Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. He thought having them lose night after night would not help him get over with the fans.

"Who does that? Outside of wrestling, who does that? Who gave Rocky the trunks that he wore in Rocky I? Remember that? Apollo Creed gave him the trunks that he wore. Who does that bro? Where Rey endorses them and then they go out there and get beat. Who does that?" [From 27:48 - 28:15]

The Bloodline dedicated their next match to Roman Reigns

After the match, Jey Uso picked up the mic and cut an intense promo. He mentioned that WrestleMania 39 was just one bad night throughout their historic title reign, where they lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

However, The Bloodline announced that they would not make the same mistakes this Friday Night when they face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens during the rematch of their 'Mania bout.

After the encounter, the faction dedicated the upcoming match to Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and promised to walk out with the gold.

