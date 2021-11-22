"Who?" -- WWE superstar mocks Sasha Banks among others before Survivor Series

WWE superstar Queen Zelina threw a little shade at Sasha Banks and the rest of Team SmackDown members ahead of the 5-on-5 Women's Elimination Match at Survivor Series 2021.

The self-proclaimed captain of Team RAW refused to acknowledge any Smackdown superstar as a threat during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Sasha Banks, a 6-time women's champion in WWE, is set to lead the team from the blue brand that includes Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler and Toni Storm at the upcoming WWE pay-per-view.

However, Queen Zelina is far from intimated before going up against The Boss on Survivor Series tonight.

Zelina mockingly asked who are the members of Team SmackDown before responding to each of their names with "Who?". She believes that instead of her opponents, the biggest challenge would be to get all her RAW teammates on the same page.

Queen Zelina was quoted as saying, "Who is on it [team SmackDown] again? [Sasha Banks] Who? [Toni Storm] Who? [Shotzi] Who? [Natalya] Who? [Shayna Baszler] Who?"

"Yeah, I don't see any one of them as a competition, to be honest with you," continued Vega. "But, I think my biggest competition is making sure that my team stays on the same page. That is where we need to kind of co-exist. So, yeah."

You can watch Queen Zelina's response in the video below (1:06):

Queen Zelina herself is involved in a conflict with fellow Team RAW member, Rhea Ripley. It will be a challenge for both superstars to work together as Vega and Carmella are currently involved in a title feud with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. on the Monday night show.

Sasha Banks confident ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2021

WWE superstar Sasha Banks is confident about leading her team to victory at tonight's Survivor Series pay-per-view. However, she's in a similar situation as Queen Zelina because of her current feud with Shotzi.

Banks and Shotzi have been involved in a rivalry since the beginning of this month. Both superstars locked horns last week in an entertaining match that eventually ended with The Boss picking up a victory.

Sonya Deville had instructed both Banks and Shotzi to shake hands after their match. However, that act swiftly ended with Sasha Banks subjecting her opponent to a brutal Backstabber.

Despite recent events, Sasha Banks is confident of winning at Survivor Series. It will be interesting to see how well she manages her personal conflict with Shotzi while involved in the battle for brand supremacy.

Moreover, Banks would like to inflict serious punishment in response to being mocked by the opposite team's captain.

