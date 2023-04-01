"Whoever wants to test me, step up!" - Former WWE Champion issues an open challenge ahead of WrestleMania 39

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has put people on notice after issuing an open challenge ahead of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

Following his victory at WWE Elimination Chamber, The All Mighty initiated a storyline with Bray Wyatt. However, before the feud could culminate in a match, it was canceled, leaving Lashley without a match at 'Mania this year.

Tonight on SmackDown, Lashley competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. The All Mighty looked mean as he dominated everyone in the match. Bronson Reed attempted to eliminate Lashley in the match's final moments, but he held onto the ropes and re-entered the ring to eliminate Reed for the win.

After the match, Lashley asserted that, without a doubt, he won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He also said the WWE Universe couldn't have WrestleMania without Bobby Lashley and quickly issued an open challenge.

"I'll say it once again. I AM FREE SATURDAY & SUNDAY!! You can't have #WrestleMania without the All-Mighty. You just can't! Whoever wants to test me, step up!" Lashley wrote.

You can check out the former WWE Champion's tweet below:

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



I AM FREE SATURDAY & SUNDAY!!



You can’t have



Whoever wants to test me, step up! 🏾



@WWE #SmackDown I’ll say it once again…I AM FREE SATURDAY & SUNDAY!!You can’t have #WrestleMania without the All-Mighty. You just can’t!Whoever wants to test me, step up! I’ll say it once again…I AM FREE SATURDAY & SUNDAY!! You can’t have #WrestleMania without the All-Mighty. You just can’t! Whoever wants to test me, step up! 👊🏾@WWE #SmackDown https://t.co/or9FzsdzOA

Brock Lesnar may face former rival Bobby Lashley at WWE WrestleMania

On Night 2 of WrestleMania, The Beast is set to face Omos. When MVP challenged Brock on behalf of The Nigerian Giant, the seeds of this fight were sown. Brock Lesnar appeared on RAW the following week and accepted the challenge, hitting MVP with an F5.

According to veteran journalist Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lesnar could win if he and the company agree on his new contract. Meltzer also mentioned that the creative team could use this match to resurrect The Hurt Business by having Bobby Lashley interfere.

"Brock Lesnar vs. Omos - given the way the angles played out, if Lesnar is not leaving, he should win. If he is leaving, he shouldn't. They could also use this to have Bobby Lashley help Omos and reunite the Hurt Business, which has been talked about and teased forever, although not as much of late."

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned with Bobby Lashley for WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

Who do you think would be Lashley's opponent at Mania? Sound off in the comments section below.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes