10 years later, Ricardo Rodriguez explains why Alberto Del Rio's WWE Championship reign was so important (Exclusive)

At SummerSlam 2011, Alberto Del Rio cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become the WWE Champion. 10 years later, we caught up with Ricardo Rodriguez, his personal ring announcer, who spoke at length about why Alberto Del Rio's WWE Championship reign was so important.

For Rodriguez, it was all about representation for the Latin American people, in much the same way that Kofi Kingston and Jinder Mahal were ambassadors for their respective communities.

Why Alberto Del Rio, Kofi Kingston, Bobby Lashley, and Jinder Mahal were important WWE Champions

Ricardo Rodriguez reflected back on Alberto Del Rio's legendary cash-in and spoke about what an important landmark event it was.

"The Latino market is huge for WWE. They go down to Mexico quite a bit. They go twice a year maybe? So, there's obviously money to be made there. That was something we were very thankful when Alberto was Champion, because we were representing Latin America. We were representing our people," said Ricardo Rodriguez.

As the first Mexican-born WWE Champion, Alberto Del Rio holds a very important place in the history of the company.

"And there's a big thing when it comes to representation," said Rodriguez. "So when Kofi won it, now that Bobby Lashley has it, he's representing the African American community and that's awesome. When Alberto had it, we represented the Latinos. When Jinder had it, he represented the Indian culture."

Funnily enough, CM Punk, the man whom Alberto Del Rio cashed in on, is rumored to be making his return to wrestling this weekend at AEW Rampage. Do you want to see an Alberto Del Rio vs. CM Punk feud in AEW?

