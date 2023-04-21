"Why? Because she works for WWE?" - Former US Champion loses blue checkmark, reacts to his wife still having hers

Former WWE United States Champion Matt Cardona tagged Twitter CEO Elon Musk in a hilarious tweet after losing his blue tick.

Celebrities are losing their blue checkmarks on Twitter one after the other. They are understandably unhappy with Elon Musk and the Twitter CEO is being bombarded with complaints.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona recently lost his blue checkmark on Twitter. He then noticed that current RAW Superstar and his wife Chelsea Green still had hers. Cardona immediately sent an amusing complaint to Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

Here's what he wrote:

"Hey @elonmusk . You removed my check mark. But my wife @ImChelseaGreen got to keep hers. Why? Because she works for @wwe ? That’s discrimination. As Indy God and Internet Champion, I will not allow this! I will FIGHT for the RIGHTS of my fellow INDEPENDENT workers!"

The former WWE star soon learned that Chelsea Green had lost her blue checkmark as well

Soon after, WWE on FOX's Ryan Satin let Cardona know that Green had also lost her blue checkmark. Cardona reacted to the news with another amusing response.

Check out the exchange below:

Several big names in the wrestling industry aren't happy one bit over losing their checkmarks. Alexa Bliss recently put up a tweet calling the big change the "dumbest thing ever." For those unaware, Bliss' fans have been targeted by catfishers on various occasions in the past.

"@Twitter - YOU are now responsible for Paying back the people who get scammed by a “verified” Alexa bliss accounts … this one’s on you now. ✌️#DumbestThingEver"

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE

Scammers have duped gullible fans of their hard-earned money by convincing them that they are chatting with the real Alexa Bliss. The former RAW Women's Champion has warned her fans about catfishers on multiple occasions over the years.

It would be interesting to see what Chelsea Green has to say about Cardona's complaint to Elon Musk. Green certainly won't be happy over losing her blue checkmark.

