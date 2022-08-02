Possible reason why Charlotte Flair wasn't a part of Ric Flair's final match

Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view was the sight of The Nature Boy's supposed final match of his career.

Many WWE legends were in attendance at the show, including The Undertaker, Mick Foley, and Bret Hart. No current talent from the company appeared on screen despite many reportedly being in the audience. One such star was Ric's daughter Charlotte Flair and the reason might be a WWE policy.

Ric Flair wrestled in the show's main event, teaming up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. During the match, Flair's daughter could be seen interacting with Jarrett's wife Karen. But since Charlotte wasn't involved with the show, it was Ric's other daughter Megan who took part in the spot itself.

Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE seems to be sticking to not allowing talent to appear on shows outside the company. He also revealed that Dolph Ziggler and Cody Rhodes were in attendance. Dolph appeared on the broadcast for a split second, being called by his real name Nick Nemeth.

The Undertaker is under no such contract with WWE, allowing him to appear ringside on the show. He hugged Ric Flair after the match.

Results for the 'Ric Flair's Last Match' pay-per-view

As mentioned above, in the main event of the show, Flair and Andrade took on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. The 16-time World Champion pinned Jarrett to win his final match, but the show had 10 more matches, and here are their results.

The pre-show match saw NJPW stars Ren Narita and Yuya Uemura face each other, with Narita taking the win.

The first match of the main show was the Bunkhouse Battle Royal, won by GCW's Mance Werner. The match featured the likes of James Storm, Bully Ray, and Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins in WWE).

In a tag team match, The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) defeated The Wolves (Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards). The match for the IMPACT World Championship between champion Josh Alexander and Jacob Fatu ended in a no-contest.

IMPACT was further represented with a match for the Knockouts World Championship. Jordynne Grace successfully defended her title against Deonna Purrazzo and Rachael Ellering.

The father-son team of Ricky and Kerry Morton (The Rock 'n Roll Express) defeated Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson, representing The Four Horsemen. Another tag team match saw The Briscoes (Jay and Mark) defeat The Von Erichs (Marshall and Ross).

Former NXT Champion Killer Kross (fka Karrion Kross) defeated Davey Boy Smith Jr. in a match representing Major League Wrestling (MLW). While Mexican promotion AAA talent Rey Fenix (also in AEW), Bandido, Laredo Kid, and Black Tauras wrestled a four-way match with Fenix, picking up the win.

Lastly, there was a four-corner match for the no.1 contender's spot for the Progress World Championship. This was won by former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham, who defeated Alan Angels (fka Five of the Dark Order), Nick Wayne, and Konosuke Takeshita of Japanese promotion DDT Pro.

Now that Ric Flair's final match is in the history books, he can finally reminisce about the four-decade-long career the Hall of Famer has had.

