"Why does Drew keep getting an opportunity?" - Bobby Lashley answers the question WWE fans are asking

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley have been involved in a feud for the WWE Championship since the latter won the title from The Miz. Recently, while speaking with Fightful, Lashley spoke about The Scottish Warrior getting many shots at his title.

Drew McIntyre was enjoying his second reign as WWE Champion when The Miz cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase to pin him for the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber. Bobby Lashley was quick to call in his favor with The Miz and beat him for the WWE Title. At Hell In A Cell tomorrow night, Lashley defends his championship against Drew McIntyre in a Hell In A Cell Match.

In an interview with Fightful, Bobby Lashley spoke about the upcoming match, the WWE Superstars he looks forward to facing in the ring and the reason Drew McIntyre keeps getting shots at the WWE Championship:

“Everyone keeps talking ‘why does Drew keep getting an opportunity?’ Drew keeps getting an opportunity because no one is beating him. He’s number two. Let someone else be number two and that’s who gets the opportunity. We’re at a case right now to see who steps up to be number two. A lot of guys are really close to being able to do it and getting that momentum, but we don’t know. I don’t know if someone from the outside is going to come in to get some of this and wants to get beat up and sent back. I’m anxious to find out.”

This is it @DMcIntyreWWE.



You lose, you’re done! No third or fourth or fifth rematches.



D O N E



👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾 #WWERaw @WWE pic.twitter.com/yuo6vJnsAH — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) June 8, 2021

The WWE Universe is critical of Drew McIntyre challenging Bobby Lashley

On an episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Drew McIntyre answered his critics on why he is always in the title picture. Many WWE fans want to see someone else challenge Bobby Lashley for the Championship and they may be closer to it than they think. Hell In A Cell marks the final chance that McIntyre gets to challenge The All Mighty.

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's interviews now.

Edited by Jack Cunningham