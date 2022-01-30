"Not injured in any way" - Reason why Finn Balor was not in the Royal Rumble Match

Finn Balor did not compete in the Royal Rumble match this year. The former Universal Champion has been struggling on RAW lately, but some fans were surprised that he didn't appear on Saturday night. A new report has shined some light as to why Balor was not present at the premium live event.

The 2022 Men's Royal Rumble Match was an unusual affair, thanks to a lack of viable contenders and a predictable ending. As many fans expected, Brock Lesnar entered last and eventually won the 30-man free-for-all.

In hindsight, Finn Balor's presence would have boosted the Rumble match, but he was nowhere to be found. In an update, WrestleVotes reported that The Prince is currently out of the United States, which explains his absence. The report also notes that WWE expects him back for WrestleMania in April.

"Confirmed with a source that Finn Balor is not injured in anyway, he is out of the country however. WWE expects him back in plenty of time for WrestleMania," tweeted WrestleVotes.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Confirmed with a source that Finn Balor is not injured in anyway, he is out of the country however. WWE expects him back in plenty of time for WrestleMania. Confirmed with a source that Finn Balor is not injured in anyway, he is out of the country however. WWE expects him back in plenty of time for WrestleMania.

This report was confirmed minutes later, as Balor himself posted a picture in which he and his wife can be seen at a famous pub in Dublin, Ireland.

Furthermore, when asked why Cesaro wasn't in the Royal Rumble Match, WrestleVotes reported they did not get a clear answer. The Swiss Cyborg competes on SmackDown, but he didn't make an appearance on Saturday.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes @TheLouisDangoor Hey Louis, I asked about Cesaro and legit got the idk emoji back. So… 🤷🏻‍♂️ @TheLouisDangoor Hey Louis, I asked about Cesaro and legit got the idk emoji back. So… 🤷🏻‍♂️

What will Finn Balor do at WrestleMania 38 after missing the Royal Rumble?

While Vince McMahon has reportedly given up on pushing Finn Balor, he is still too big a star to miss WrestleMania entirely. The two-time NXT Champion is renowned for his in-ring skills, and he can contribute in various ways. At this point, it's fair to predict that Balor will put a young star over at The Show of Shows.

Omos could be an option, as the powerhouse could use a victory over a former champion to club up the card. Another option for Balor is a United States Championship match against Damian Priest. Either way, expect him to be a part of the two-night event.

Also Read Article Continues below

Are you disappointed that Balor didn't compete at WWE Royal Rumble? Sound off below.

A current WWE star is open to going to AEW and facing Britt Baker. More details here. Check it out

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Did you want to see Finn Balor compete in the Royal Rumble Match? Yes No 51 votes so far