"Why go through The Rock?" - WWE veteran points out a major issue heading into WrestleMania 41

The Rock, aka The Final Boss, changed WWE's landscape heading into WrestleMania 41 when John Cena sold his soul. Recently, Tommy Dreamer raised a major issue regarding Dwayne Johnson and his involvement in the story heading into Las Vegas.

Earlier this month, John Cena sold out when he aligned with The Rock against Cody Rhodes in Toronto at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. After waiting two weeks, The Franchise Player appeared on Monday Night RAW and explained his actions to the world.

However, Tommy Dreamer pointed out something interesting following the show. Speaking on Busted Open, the veteran questioned The Final Boss' involvement heading into WrestleMania 41. Dreamer stated Cena clearly answered all the questions, but The Rock's involvement or Cena's motives to align with The Final Boss were nowhere near explained, which seems to be an issue in the story:

"Why did he [John Cena] hook up with The Rock? That would be my key. I honestly don't care about The Rock right now. I only care about John Cena and his turn, because he answered all the questions I had, but why go through The Rock? I get why he did it, but I was happy with just that response," Dreamer said. (From 08:29 to 08:52)

Ex-WWE writer also questioned The Rock's involvement heading into WrestleMania 41

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, John Cena appeared and answered all the questions people had in their minds when he turned heel and aligned with The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Interestingly, there was no mention of The Rock.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out that The Franchise Player made no mention of The Final Boss, making him question what The Rock's involvement is heading into WrestleMania 41, and if he has backed out of the storyline entirely:

"Bro, I swear to God. I was saying, 'Has The Rock pulled out of this?' They've not mentioned The Rock. That's what I'm saying; this feels so forced and doesn't make any sense," he said. [From 5:22 onwards]

It'll be interesting to see how the story unfolds, and whether The Rock has any part to play heading into WrestleMania 41.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

