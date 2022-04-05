Ex-WWE star claims Goldberg smashed a TV monitor because he disliked a segment

Duane Gill, formerly known as Gillberg, recently alleged that Goldberg smashed a WCW television monitor backstage after watching his appearance in WWE.

Gill performed as the Gillberg comedy character on WWE programming between 1998 and 2000. Although he held the Light Heavyweight Championship for a record-setting 448 days, the veteran often lost short matches against heavyweight superstars during that time.

Speaking on Rene Dupree’s Cafe de Rene podcast, Gill said he never received complaints from WCW about his portrayal of one of their top stars. The man he impersonated, however, allegedly did not see the funny side.

“I heard Goldberg took the monitor, smashed it, threw it across the room and everything,” Gill said. “They said [Ric] Flair, all the boys were ragging him. He f***ing smashed the monitor... ‘I’m gonna kill that boy!’” [23:10-23:26]

Gill added that the two-time Universal Champion has no interest in facing him in a first-time-ever match. The 62-year-old also explained why he is not allowed to have merchandise or action figures as Gillberg.

What happened when Gillberg met Goldberg

Goldberg participated in a segment with Gillberg on RAW during his WWE rivalry with The Rock in 2003. The WCW icon briefly laid his hands on Gillberg during an in-ring confrontation before The Rock made the save.

Discussing that memorable moment, Gill recalled how their first off-screen interaction had an unpleasant tone:

“The first time I met with him, I was standing there right by him. I said, ‘I guess you’re ready to meet me,’ and he looked down and went [aggressive tone], ‘Yes, I am… we’re gonna have fun.’ I said, ‘Yeah, we are. We’re gonna have a ball.’” [23:27-23:49]

The segment featured a spot where Goldberg grabbed Gillberg by the throat after fighting off several security guards. The Rock then hit his rival with a Rock Bottom before running away through the backstage area.

