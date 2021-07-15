Goldberg's former trainer explains why he rejected WWE

Former WCW star DeWayne Bruce has opened up about his decision to turn down an offer from WWE.

Bruce, also known as Sarge and Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker, worked for WCW between 1989 and 2001. Although he also performed as an in-ring competitor, he is arguably best known for being the head trainer at WCW’s Power Plant training facility.

Speaking to Pro Wrestling Defined’s Jonathan O’Dwyer, Bruce recalled how he was once approached by WWE to become a coach for the company.

“I had a chance to go work for them,” Bruce said. “They wanted me to do something there like the Power Plant. They wanted me to move to Connecticut, and I know kind of how that system works up there, so I didn’t take them up on it. I wasn’t gonna uproot my family and go up there on his [Vince McMahon's] word and then get passed over, so I didn’t go.”

Bruce trained dozens of wrestlers at the WCW Power Plant, including Bill Goldberg. He recently gave his opinion that Goldberg’s career-ending mule kick on Bret Hart was not his former trainee’s fault.

DeWayne Bruce disliked WWE Tough Enough

Six seasons of WWE Tough Enough have aired since 2001

In 2001, the WWE Tough Enough reality series premiered shortly after Vince McMahon purchased WCW. The show followed rookie wrestlers as they battled it out to earn a contract with WWE.

DeWayne Bruce did not enjoy the WWE Tough Enough series. He thought the concept was “silly” and did not give enough of an insight into what it takes to be a wrestler.

My interview with Sgt Buddy Lee Parker is now available on YouTube https://t.co/720fTxFuQv Sarge talks Goldberg The WCW Power plant the program vs Luger and Bagwell, the tag team the state patrol with James Earl Wright the WCW Mayhem game and much more pic.twitter.com/VNJkCZ3G9l — Pro Wrestling Defined (@ProDefined) July 12, 2021

A Look Inside the WCW Power Plant - WCW Magazine [August 2000]



Look at all the old WCW banners! pic.twitter.com/0nEvRGvqIV — WCW Worldwide (@WCWWorldwide) May 12, 2016

Bruce’s WCW Power Plant training methods were known to be physically demanding. WWE legend Batista once said Bruce was a “bitter troll” who “ran him out the door” after one tryout.

