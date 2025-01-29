"Why the heck did they let him continue?" - Wrestling veteran slams WWE over scary injury on RAW (Exclusive)

The January 27 episode of WWE RAW saw a star get injured after a scary incident. JD McDonagh took a nasty bump on the outside. The Irish Ace landed on the outside with the back of his head bouncing off the broadcast table after a Springboard Moonsault but somehow, managed to complete the match.

On a recent edition of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, Bill Apter slammed WWE for allowing JD McDonagh to continue despite the injury he sustained during the match.

"Why didn't they, if he said that to the referee or anybody out there, why didn't they just say, you know, like concussion or something was possible? Why didn't they just stop and say 'Go get checked out, Dominik will finish the match or whatever?'"

He continued:

"Why did they let him continue and now he's got... This wasn't caused by that bump, but now he's got broken ribs allegedly, a punctured lung. He's going to be out for a while. But that spot was so crazy. Why the heck did they let him continue after that happened?" [From 01:31 onwards]

JD McDonagh reportedly suffered multiple injuries during the WWE RAW match. The Irish Ace shared the unfortunate update on his X account. Here's hoping he bounces back with a quick and full recovery.

