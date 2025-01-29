  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • "Why the heck did they let him continue?" - Wrestling veteran slams WWE over scary injury on RAW (Exclusive)

"Why the heck did they let him continue?" - Wrestling veteran slams WWE over scary injury on RAW (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Jan 29, 2025 05:01 GMT
A WWE superstar was injured during a major match on RAW. (Image via WWE.com)
A WWE Superstar was injured during a major match on RAW (Image via WWE.com)

The January 27 episode of WWE RAW saw a star get injured after a scary incident. JD McDonagh took a nasty bump on the outside. The Irish Ace landed on the outside with the back of his head bouncing off the broadcast table after a Springboard Moonsault but somehow, managed to complete the match.

On a recent edition of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, Bill Apter slammed WWE for allowing JD McDonagh to continue despite the injury he sustained during the match.

"Why didn't they, if he said that to the referee or anybody out there, why didn't they just say, you know, like concussion or something was possible? Why didn't they just stop and say 'Go get checked out, Dominik will finish the match or whatever?'"
also-read-trending Trending

He continued:

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

"Why did they let him continue and now he's got... This wasn't caused by that bump, but now he's got broken ribs allegedly, a punctured lung. He's going to be out for a while. But that spot was so crazy. Why the heck did they let him continue after that happened?" [From 01:31 onwards]

JD McDonagh reportedly suffered multiple injuries during the WWE RAW match. The Irish Ace shared the unfortunate update on his X account. Here's hoping he bounces back with a quick and full recovery.

Get the full episode of Live Q&A with Bill Apter and WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass. You can also unlock our exclusive content via YouTube membership.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी