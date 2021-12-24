"Why do I care?" - WWE veteran lashes out at poor booking of AJ Styles on RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo is extremely unhappy with AJ Styles' current booking on RAW. He didn't shy away from letting his honest opinion be known during the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

Styles and Omos split up on the red brand earlier this week owing to their differences. The latter refused to tag himself in during their match against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Prior to that, he implied via The Miz that he was the one carrying The Phenomenal One ever since they formed an alliance.

The former RAW Tag Team Champions will now face each other in a singles match next week on the Monday night show.

Vince Russo highlighted a significant problem with this WWE storyline and stated that it has no credible build-up. He said that AJ Styles and Omos have not done enough to keep viewers emotionally invested in their split. Russo feels that the writers should've invested more in the two superstars' relationship before pushing towards their breakup.

"I hate to say this. Bro, just the way they are doing these things, there is not enough of a build, there is not enough stock. There's not enough story; there is not enough involvement to make anybody care. You've got to make it mean something. This is not AJ's fault; this is not Omos' fault. But I have to ask you. What have they done in this relationship to make me care about this breakup? There is no emotional attachment for me whatsoever. Okay, so we do this and next week's the match. What?"

"Bro you gotta understand. I worked with AJ for a decade. Nobody loves this guy more than I do. I should have some type of connection. That's my boy, believe it or not, I managed AJ at one point. Me and my wife actually went to church with AJ and his wife. I love this kid and I've got no emotion. That's not his fault, why do I care about this and the match is next week. Why do I care?" said Russo.

You can watch the full video below:

AJ Styles' potential return to the WWE Championship picture on RAW

It's been a long time since The Phenomenal One has been involved in the world title picture in WWE. Following his split with Omos, it is expected that AJ Styles will turn his attention towards the coveted prize on the red brand.

As of now, Big E is set to put his WWE Championship on the line at the Day 1 pay-per-view in a fatal four-way match against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley.

Also Read Article Continues below

Will we see AJ Styles join the hunt for the title soon on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

How did Alexa Bliss get her last name? Find out right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das