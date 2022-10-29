Sasha Banks has not worked for WWE since May but still consistently finds her name trending in the wrestling section of the Twitterverse. As we had reported earlier, a few "hang-ups" have stalled the negotiations between Banks and WWE regarding a deal to return.
It was noted that while Banks is still technically under contract, the company's talks with the superstar have not progressed. There is currently no clarity on her possible return.
Triple H has been vocal about his interest in getting Sasha back, but it seems like The Legit Boss' hiatus from the ring will go on for even longer.
As always, fans reacted to the latest update, and surprisingly, many weren't keen to see Banks back on TV. The former women's champion walked out of WWE due to creative disagreements, and a section of the fanbase wouldn't have a problem if she didn't compete again.
It's not shocking that Sasha Banks has her fair share of supporters online who wish to see her return to the squared circle.
Triple H has been urged to do whatever it takes to convince Sasha Banks to return, with a handful of fans also speculating about a possible Royal Rumble comeback.
Sasha Banks was recently spotted with several current WWE stars
The 10-time women's champion has kept herself busy since taking an unexpected break from professional wrestling. Banks and Naomi have shown up at many high-profile events over the past few months and have managed to stay relevant despite their absence from WWE programming.
The duo were recently spotted at the world premiere of Wakanda Forever, which also featured many other well-known talents. Banks was seen having a great time alongside The New Day's Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso - who was in attendance with his wife, Naomi.
Sasha even tweeted out a four-word message after reuniting with her colleagues, and we're sure her most ardent fans will be aching to watch her wrestle again soon.
