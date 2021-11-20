Kevin Owens is regarded as one of the most popular superstars in WWE right now. A former WWE Universal Champion, Owens is always at the top of his game inside the squared circle, regardless of which promotion or WWE brand he's competing under.

The former WWE NXT Champion first made his mark on the mainstream WWE audience when he appeared on the main roster in 2015. After his arrival on the main roster, Kevin Owens was able to share stories about his son, Owen.

The former WWE NXT Champion revealed that his son was named after the legendary Owen Hart.

With that being said, why did Kevin Steen change his name to Kevin Owens?

During his time on the Independent Circuit, Owens was known as Kevin Steen and went by his original name.

However, in WWE, Kevin Owens was forced to change his ring name in and in a rather more heart-touching manner, the former Universal Champion decided to pay tribute to Owen Hart by taking up the Kevin Owens name.

Kevin Owens is one of the most popular stars WWE has right now

Kevin Owens is regarded as one of the most popular stars on the entire WWE roster and it has been that way ever since the former Kevin Steen made his way to the company.

During his tenure with WWE, Kevin Owens has won the WWE Universal Championship, Intercontinental Championship, WWE United States Championship, and also the WWE NXT Championship.

Owens has been involved in several interesting storylines in WWE, including his storylines with Chris Jericho, John Cena, and his long-time arch-rival Sami Zayn, whom Owens has faced several times in WWE already.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In recent weeks, Kevin Owens has once again turned heel by attacking WWE Champion Big E and also winning a match against Finn Balor by low-blowing him.

Find out why Mick Foley said 'shame on you' to a former WWE writer here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku