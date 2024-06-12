"Why his legs so small lol," "No leg day" - WWE fans react to Roman Reigns' resurfaced gym photo

An old photo of former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns resurfaced earlier tonight. Many fans have reacted, hilariously asking him to focus on his leg days in the gym.

At Night 2 of WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes finished the story by pinning Reigns and winning his first world title in WWE. The match was chaotic, with several big names coming out during the final moments. Roman has been on a break since his massive loss at 'Mania.

An old picture from 2020 is currently going viral on Twitter featuring none other than Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief looked amazing in the image. Check it out below:

Fans were hilarious in their responses to the photo, and many of them mentioned that Reigns needed to focus on his legs.

Check out some reactions below:

Fans respond to Reigns' resurfaced picture (via Twitter)

Rikishi is predicting a huge Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa clash at SummerSlam 2024

Rikishi has been closely watching The Bloodline angle for quite some time now.

He recently opened up about a potential Reigns vs Solo Sikoa match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

"I almost see Roman [Reigns] coming in and Solo [Sikoa] standing his ground, because that could be something with the outstanding performance of Solo holding it down since Roman is out of the picture... I guess they call it Bloodline 2.0. I'm always thinking about what the fans would like to see. If fans want to see it, that definitely makes money. We all know Solo was the kind of The Enforcer for Roman, and how good would it be to see that even if it's just for one match? It could be at SummerSlam or at a big event.''

Only time will tell if Rikishi's prediction comes true. Judging by Roman Reigns' new picture, it seems like he's more than ready to step back into the ring in the near future.

Do you miss The Tribal Chief on TV?

