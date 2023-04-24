"Why don't you like me?" – Ex-WWE star recalls confronting Chris Benoit backstage

Wrestling legend Raven recently discussed the time he asked Chris Benoit to explain why they seemingly had problems during their matches.

The two men faced each other dozens of times in WCW in 1998 and 1999. Although Benoit was known for his hard-hitting wrestling style, Raven felt that the Canadian purposely went too far whenever they crossed paths.

On The Snake Pit podcast, the former ECW star recalled how he confronted Benoit backstage after a match:

"He likes to not be friends with his opponents, especially if they're working a program like that, because then he doesn't feel guilty or anything for chopping the cr*p out of them and beating the cr*p out of them because his chops are brutal," Raven said. "I finally cornered him one night. I was like, 'Why don't you like me?' He goes, 'It's not that I don't like you,' and he explained what I just said, and ever since that we were totally cool." [1:23 – 1:51]

Benoit and Raven feuded both on television and at live events in WCW. One of their most notable matches against each other came at Souled Out 1998. On that occasion, Benoit picked up the win in a 10-minute No Disqualification match.

Raven dismisses Chris Benoit heat rumor

Two months after the Souled Out match, Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) defeated Chris Benoit and Raven at Uncensored 1998.

It was reported at the time that Benoit voiced his displeasure at being made to look weak in the match. However, Raven claims that his former opponent did not have any problems working with himself and DDP:

"Benoit wasn't upset with anything. He was happy because he was being used well. He'd been getting buried [frequently booked to lose] before us and then they buried him again right after us." [0:49 – 0:59]

While no one can deny his in-ring ability, some fans, and wrestlers find it difficult to discuss Benoit as a human being. In 2007, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion killed his wife and son before taking his own life in a three-day double-murder and suicide.

Earlier this year, former WWE Superstar Chris Masters said Benoit had "an intense energy that felt very uncomfortable" whenever they interacted.

What are your thoughts on Chris Benoit? Let us know in the comments section below.

