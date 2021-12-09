Since moving back to NXT, Mandy Rose has been enjoying an incredible run in WWE, in what many have even labeled the best run of her career so far.

As the NXT Women's Championship, Mandy Rose changed her classic blonde look into a brunette. The transition has made the WWE Universe question why did Mandy Rose change her look?

During a previous interview with DAZN, Mandy Rose stated that she changed to switch up her character. The NXT Women's Champion clarified that the change was her decision, and she is going to maintain her dark hair for a while.

“I love switching it up. I laugh because the last couple of years, I went from blonde, long hair to short. I got my hair cut on national television by my former best friend and former tag team partner (Sonya Deville). Then I went back and kept it blonde and then now brunette, so I feel like I’ve had a lot of changes with hair. I’m going to keep it this way for a little while. It was definitely my decision," said Mandy Rose.

Additionally, Mandy Rose said that she wanted to become a little edgier, as the dark hair made a lot of sense with her current group, Toxic Attraction.

"I wanted to become a little edgier. I thought it made a lot of sense with my group Toxic Attraction, kind of swaying the fans to think that first they probably thought I was going to try to make the girls more like me, but I think they rubbed off on me a little bit," added Mandy Rose.

Mandy Rose's current run on NXT has been highly successful so far

Shortly after returning to NXT in July 2021, Mandy Rose allied with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Collectively, the trio billed themselves as The Toxic Attraction.

At NXT Halloween Havoc in October, Mandy Rose won the NXT Women's Championship by beating Raquel Gonzalez. Her stablemates Dolin and Jayne also won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship on the same night. Hence, Toxic Attraction currently holds all women's championships in NXT.

At the recently-concluded NXT WarGames 2021 event, Toxic Attraction teamed up with Dakota Kai in a losing effort against the team of Io Shirai, Raquel Gonzalez, Cora Jade, and Kay Lee Ray. However, they are still dominating the women's division.

