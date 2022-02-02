"Why are you past it?" - Vince Russo surprised that a major WWE star has forgotten about Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Seth "Freakin" Rollins has seemingly moved on from his storyline with Roman Reigns as he confirmed his participation for the upcoming Elimination Chamber match on RAW.

Vince Russo was surprised that Rollins was booked in the WWE title picture despite the controversial finish to his Royal Rumble match against Roman Reigns.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former WWE writer spoke about the lack of continuity in WWE's storylines. He said that Seth Rollins should ideally not forget about his issues with the reigning Universal Champion.

Rollins picked up the disqualification win at Royal Rumble after Roman Reigns refused to let go of his guillotine choke despite his opponent securing the rope break. Reigns, however, retained his Universal Championship because of the Disqualification finish to the match. The Tribal Chief even unleashed a vicious beatdown on Rollins after his title defense using a chair.

The finish created the opportunity for an immediate rematch; however, Rollins has chosen to focus his attention on Bobby Lashley's title, and Russo noted that Steve Austin would not have done the same back in the Attitude Era.

Here's Vince Russo breaking down Seth Rollins' RAW segment:

"Chris, they [WWE] did it here also. We all saw how Seth Rollins lost the match. Seth came out in this segment, we all saw how he lost the match, but that's SmackDown; 'I've moved on from that. I want to be in the Elimination Chamber.' Bro, no! Austin would not have moved on from that! The way he lost that match, he is already past it. No! You got scr*wed! Why are you past it? And he talks about, 'Oh, there will be other matches with Roman.' Oh, but you don't want it now? Bro, that's what I'm talking about. They are trying to write this stuff to make sense for them, but it doesn't make any sense to the rest of us," explained Vince Russo. [21:34 - 22:36]

Vince Russo makes a prediction on Paul Heyman's storyline with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

One of Vince Russo's biggest complaints recently about the WWE product has been the company's inconsistent storytelling.

Paul Heyman turned on Brock Lesnar at the Rumble, and Russo felt that the WWE manager would not explain his motivations on the next episode of SmackDown. Russo opined that WWE's creative team is running out of ideas for the storyline.

"Here's what they are going to do too, I'm telling you, man," Russo continued. "Remember the situation with Heyman and Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns? We forgot everything, and he just showed up with Brock. Okay, now he is back; if Heyman does not explain that entire story to us, now we're still, 'Well, why did that happen?' Why did he go out with Brock Lesnar on RAW and forget everything that happened with Reigns? But they won't explain it, you know why? Because there is no explanation. They don't have an answer to a lot of these things." [22:39 - 23:15]

Did WWE miss the chance to have a rematch between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia? Sound off in the comments section below.

