  • "Why pi** them off?" - Becky Lynch controversy erupts as WWE is reportedly embarrassed; Hall of Famer shares his reaction

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Aug 30, 2025 12:09 GMT
Becky Lynch. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Becky Lynch's promo on the most recent RAW episode hasn't aged well. The Women's Intercontinental Champion cut a promo in Birmingham, England, this past Monday in which she namedropped the late Ozzy Osbourne.

Becky Lynch said that the only good thing to come out of the city "died a month ago." The music icon passed away last month at the age of 76. This specific line garnered controversy, and Ozzy's daughter, Kelly Osbourne, called out WWE for allowing these words to be used. This promo also reportedly left the company "embarrassed."

Now, Eric Bischoff has also expressed his disdain for The Man's words about Ozzy Osbourne, saying they served no purpose. Speaking on his 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff podcast, the former RAW General Manager also questioned who wrote the promo.

"This to me was, 'Who wrote that?' Does she not have a writer? Did she just come up with that on her own? Or did she have a writer who wrote that, and somebody didn't throw a flag?'" he said.

Bischoff then mentioned that had he been in charge, he wouldn't have allowed such a thing and called it "cheap heat."

"Not, like, someone like Ozzy should be off-limits for a joke, although for me, personally, if it was my company, I wouldn't want to have done it or have my talent do it, whether I had a relationship with that person or not, because there's a lot of fans out there that had a relationship with Ozzy. Why pi** them off? It's not going to do you any good. That's cheap heat, meaning you don't get anything back for it," he added. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]
WWE is reportedly considering an apology for Becky Lynch's promo

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, Kelly Osbourne isn't happy about what happened on RAW. Alvarez added that WWE is embarrassed by the situation, and it is considering an apology.

He further noted that while the discussions are ongoing about doing a public apology, the promotion has already had discussions about privately apologizing for Becky Lynch's promo.

As fans might be aware, Ozzy Osbourne was inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. Ozzy managed The British Bulldogs at WrestleMania II, where they captured the then-WWF Tag Team Championship.

