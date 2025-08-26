WWE embarrassed by Becky Lynch's RAW promo - Reports

WWE was reportedly embarrassed by Becky Lynch's promo last night on RAW. The Man will be defending her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Nikki Bella this Sunday at WWE Clash in Paris 2025.Big Time Becks cut a heel promo last night on RAW in Birmingham and claimed that Ozzy Osbourne was the only good thing to come out of the area. The music icon passed away last month at 76 years old, and the comment reportedly has not gone over well backstage.According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, the promotion was not happy with the comments by Lynch on RAW. Alvarez noted that Kelly Osbourne also called out the company shortly after the Women's Intercontinental Champion's remarks.&quot;I can tell you this was not like, you know, they called her and are doing something together. Kelly Osbourne is not happy. I was told WWE is embarrassed and they are probably going to do an apology. There’s discussion about doing a public apology, I know they talked about doing a private apology,&quot; said Alvarez. [H/T: Ringside News]Lynch captured the Women's Intercontinental Championship by defeating Lyra Valkyria earlier this year at Money in the Bank.Vince Russo criticizes Becky Lynch following her recent appearance on WWE SmackDownWrestling legend Vince Russo recently criticized Becky Lynch after she made a surprise appearance on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown podcast, Russo criticized Lynch's wardrobe choices following her appearance on the blue brand. The veteran claimed that Becky Lynch wasn't dressing like a star on WWE television.&quot;Bro, what is going on with her ring attire and her look? She doesn't look like a star. She's wearing just these robes, you look like you could buy off... I don't know. Remember when she was going through that whole cosplay thing, and it was a different outfit every week. Now she's wearing a fuzzy housecoat. I think her look, and I don't know if she's trying to be a heel or what she's trying to be. But she's not presenting herself as a star in my opinion,&quot; he said.Mike McDowell @MCD0W3LLLINKI get Becky Lynch is a 'heel', but that Birmingham/Ozzy promo, then Kelly Osbourne makes a post with a reaction.I hope Kelly, Jack, and family was in on it, otherwise I agree it was distasteful. I never say anything about anything, but come on the man just passed away last month.It will be fascinating to see if Becky Lynch can retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship this weekend at Clash in Paris.