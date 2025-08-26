  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • WWE embarrassed by Becky Lynch's RAW promo - Reports

WWE embarrassed by Becky Lynch's RAW promo - Reports

By Robert Lentini
Modified Aug 26, 2025 21:29 GMT
Lynch is the reigning Women
Lynch is the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion. [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE was reportedly embarrassed by Becky Lynch's promo last night on RAW. The Man will be defending her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Nikki Bella this Sunday at WWE Clash in Paris 2025.

Ad

Big Time Becks cut a heel promo last night on RAW in Birmingham and claimed that Ozzy Osbourne was the only good thing to come out of the area. The music icon passed away last month at 76 years old, and the comment reportedly has not gone over well backstage.

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, the promotion was not happy with the comments by Lynch on RAW. Alvarez noted that Kelly Osbourne also called out the company shortly after the Women's Intercontinental Champion's remarks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I can tell you this was not like, you know, they called her and are doing something together. Kelly Osbourne is not happy. I was told WWE is embarrassed and they are probably going to do an apology. There’s discussion about doing a public apology, I know they talked about doing a private apology," said Alvarez. [H/T: Ringside News]
Ad

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

Ad

Lynch captured the Women's Intercontinental Championship by defeating Lyra Valkyria earlier this year at Money in the Bank.

Vince Russo criticizes Becky Lynch following her recent appearance on WWE SmackDown

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently criticized Becky Lynch after she made a surprise appearance on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown podcast, Russo criticized Lynch's wardrobe choices following her appearance on the blue brand. The veteran claimed that Becky Lynch wasn't dressing like a star on WWE television.

Ad
"Bro, what is going on with her ring attire and her look? She doesn't look like a star. She's wearing just these robes, you look like you could buy off... I don't know. Remember when she was going through that whole cosplay thing, and it was a different outfit every week. Now she's wearing a fuzzy housecoat. I think her look, and I don't know if she's trying to be a heel or what she's trying to be. But she's not presenting herself as a star in my opinion," he said.
Ad

It will be fascinating to see if Becky Lynch can retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship this weekend at Clash in Paris.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications