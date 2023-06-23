"Why the random heel turn on me?" - Ryback on WWE veteran calling him 'a locker room cancer' despite their good relations

Ryback has been in the news lately after he challenged WWE legend Goldberg to a match, something that Dutch Mantell doesn't want to see. Ryback reacted to Mantell's comments recently while sharing his views on the former WWE manager calling him a locker room cancer.

When Ryback was on the rise in WWE several years ago, Dutch Mantell was also employed by the company as a manager. Since they had cordial relations back then, Dutch's recent hostility shocked Ryback.

The former Intercontinental Champion wishes to clear the air with Mantell and wants to have a conversation with the respected wrestling veteran.

While Ryback invited Dutch to appear on his live show for a chat, he is also willing to appear on Mantell's show to figure out why the latter has turned on him in the public domain.

"I sent Dutch a thing. Dutch was always very nice to me in WWE. And then he'd said some things on his show months back, saying I was a locker room cancer. I just said, as I said to Jim, 'Dutch, I would love to have a conversation.' Whether it's on your show, you want to come on here if you want to have a live conversation. I'm just curious; why the random heel turn on me? But everyone is going to have an opinion. There are going to be people that say yes or no." [From 1:24:30 onwards]

What did WWE veteran Dutch Mantell say about a potential match between Ryback and Goldberg?

As reported earlier, Ryback is leaving no stone unturned in trying to get a dream in-ring showdown against Goldberg.

The 41-year-old does not doubt that a match against the former WCW Champion would be a huge draw and an entertaining watch for fans.

Dutch Mantell begged to differ and didn't mince his words while blasting the idea of the bout. The 73-year-old wondered what Ryback's thought process was in the first place, adding that a match against Goldberg would not even fill up a 2,000-seat hall.

Mantell also believed that Goldberg vs. Ryback would not pull in impressive PPV numbers and declared that nobody wanted to see them together in the same ring. You can check out what Dutch had to say right here.

