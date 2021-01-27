"Why's he going into the Royal Rumble"- Former writer reveals why he isn't happy with Edge's WWE return

Vince Russo recently opened up about his thoughts on Edge's promo on RAW and how WWE has booked his return to the ring.

Edge is set to make his WWE return at the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match this Sunday night. The announcement was made by Edge on RAW last Monday night.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed Edge's announcement return on the latest edition of SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone. Speaking about the Edge announcement, Russo was baffled as to why Edge is not continuing his feud with Randy Orton which had to take a backseat after Edge's injury last year. Russo felt that Edge should have been held off for a feud with Randy Orton instead of entering the Royal Rumble. You can check out what Vince Russo had to say below:

That's my issue. That's what I thought. So why's he going into the Royal Rumble. The issue should be with Orton. It's not okay. What about the story with Orton? What about Orton? I realized that right away. I wasn't sure but now that I know that [Edge lost to Orton], so why aren't you coming back after it?

More on Edge's return at the 2021 Royal Rumble match

Edge cut a pre-taped promo on RAW announcing that he would be making his return at the 2021 Royal Rumble match. Edge's last match was the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'against Randy Orton at Backlash last June. Edge suffered a triceps injury during the match and then underwent surgery to reattach the triceps muscle to the bone.

One year ago. Feels like a decade doesn’t it? Last years story was once in a lifetime. No sense trying to recreate that. Impossible. I don’t have you there. This year my journey is different. I’m not just happy to be back. I want back what I never lost and it starts this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/bmSTyr6nHC — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) January 26, 2021

Edge's entrance in the 2021 Royal Rumble matches that he has now entered in Royal Rumble in four decades - the 90s, the 2000s, the 2010s, and the 2020s. As for why WWE is revealing surprises ahead of the Royal Rumble, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that this was done because there will be no fans at the event. If fans had been present, WWE may have kept his return a secret.

