"Why did he say this???" - WWE Universe reacts after John Cena's comments on Vince McMahon

WWE legend John Cena recently spoke about the recent events surrounding Vince McMahon, and fans on social media had plenty to say about it.

Vince McMahon shocked fans around the world when he announced his retirement from WWE. Having led the company for decades, turning it into a global entertainment powerhouse, it was surreal to see him stepping down. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were promoted as co-CEOs while Triple H took over the responsibility for booking the weekly shows.

The reported reason for the 77-year-old's retirement was the alleged misuse of company funds as hush money to cover up s*xual misdemeanors. That was put in the rearview mirror in 2023 when the former Royal Rumble winner made a return to the company as the executive chairman.

John Cena recently commented on everything that happened, stating that everyone makes mistakes. The comments did not sit too well with many fans, while others were more understanding of John Cena's stance on the situation.

What exactly did WWE legend John Cena say about Vince McMahon?

John Cena recently made his return to WWE television, confronting Austin Theory to set up a United States Championship match for WrestleMania 39.

Ahead of the blockbuster clash in Hollywood, he was involved in a Q&A with APNews. The 16-time WWE World Champion was quizzed about the allegations leveled at Vince McMahon.

"No. I mean, everyone has the right to have their perspective. I have the right to have mine. When you love somebody, you take them as imperfectly perfect as they are. We all make mistakes, we all have poor decisions. Lord knows I’ve made my collection of poor choices. That doesn’t mean I’m not going to love somebody. There’s no way I can go on record and say I don’t love Vince McMahon." (H/T APnews)

There is no doubt that Vince McMahon has played a pivotal role in Cena's rise to superstardom. He is a globally recognized megastar now and will always be known as one of the greatest wrestling stars in history.

His match against Austin Theory will definitely be one of the most anticipated clashes at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Do you think the leader of Cenation will make a triumphant WrestleMania return or will Austin Theory pick uo the biggest win of his career? Sound off in the comments!

