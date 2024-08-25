"Why would you do this step?" - WWE veteran baffled by recent Kevin Owens segment, takes shots at Creative (Exclusive)

WWE fans recently saw Kevin Owens turning down a massive opportunity on SmackDown, leaving many surprised. According to a veteran, this made no sense from a storyline perspective.

The Prizefighter had a surprise offer from Cody Rhodes himself, who proposed a title match at Bash in Berlin with the Undisputed WWE Championship belt on the line. To the shock of fans and veterans alike, Owens initially turned down the opportunity and had to be convinced by Nick Aldis to accept the challenge.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo expressed his frustration with the booking. When Dr. Chris Featherstone suggested that this may lead to Owens turning heel, Russo stated that even then, the initial refusal did not make sense.

"Chris throws out there that he, Chris believes they are doing this because they are going to turn Kevin Owens heel. Bro, if you are gonna turn the guy heel, then have him accept the challenge and turn heel on him! Why would you do this step?" [3:26 onwards]

Vince Russo feels the Undisputed WWE Championship was disrespected

According to Vince Russo, the booking decision to have Kevin Owens initially turn down the title shot not only diminished both him and Cody but also apparently disrespected the prestigious title.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the veteran explained that every star has a drive to win the biggest prize in the company, and Kevin Owens should be no exception.

"Now call me crazy. Call me crazy, EC3, but does this not totally sh*t on the WWE Title? Why are you there if you don't want the grandest prize of them all?" [2:14 onwards]

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for Kevin Owens.

