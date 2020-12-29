"Why aren't you taking care of this?" - what Vince McMahon reportedly says to top WWE executive on creative ideas of Superstars (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon reportedly gets angry at Superstars that come to him with their ideas, and blasts a top WWE executive for it. Vince Russo, a former WWE writer, recently spoke about Vince McMahon's attitude towards Superstars pitching their ideas to him.

Vince Russo opened up about WWE Chairman Vince McMahon on this week's Legion of RAW. Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo spoke about how WWE talent pitching their ideas to Vince McMahon and the creative team in WWE would fall in deaf ears.

"I've heard reports of weeks. I'm talking about guys that I would consider middle to top guys, making an appointment and waiting weeks," said Russo.

Chris said he had heard that Vince McMahon would tell Superstars that he would get back to them after he heard their ideas, but that was McMahon's way of telling them to not come back to his office. Russo agreed with what Chris said.

Russo said that WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard would be blasted by Vince McMahon whenever Superstars came to the WWE Chairman with their ideas.

"That's exactly how it works. There was a story of, three people went to Vince for a meeting. It was Sasha Banks and like two other people. No way in the world Vince wanted to meet with them. It was like... oh my god, can you imagine this meeting? Vince will meet with them, put on a happy face, 'I'll get back to you pal,' and the next phone call is to Prichard, cutting a promo on Prichard - 'Why are they coming to me? Why aren't you taking care of this?' Now because Prichard has heat with Vince, now Prichard passes that heat along to the talent. That's how it works. That is the system. That's it," said Russo.

Vince McMahon's stranglehold over WWE creative

Even in his mid-70s, and after years of being at the helm of affairs, Vince McMahon still has a stranglehold over the kind of content that's put out on WWE television on a weekly basis.

Ric Flair recently opened up about how he was berated by Vince McMahon, while WWE Champion Drew McIntyre also talked about the WWE Chairman being adamant about a particular idea that he had.

