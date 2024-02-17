Why Triple H and Bruce Prichard have been quiet about the Vince McMahon lawsuit, according to ex-WWE manager (Exclusive)

Former WWEmanager Dutch Mantell, also recognized by fans as Zeb Colter, recently shared his thoughts on why top officials have maintained a quiet stance amidst the Vince McMahon lawsuit.

Since the disturbing allegations of sexual assault and trafficking surfaced against the former Chairman of WWE, top officials such as Bruce Prichard and Triple H have stayed away from making public statements. Instead, they have emphasized that the matter is being addressed through the ongoing investigation.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell provided insight into why WWE's top officials might be silent on the matter. He emphasized that even if someone is not directly connected to wrongdoing, defending oneself in such a situation could lead to substantial legal costs.

"Nobody wants to get involved in that because not only could you be implicated in it, especially if you knew something about it, it's gonna cost you some money. Now you've got to retain counsel to defend yourself, and those lawyers aren't cheap. It probably cost you ten-twenty thousand dollars just to defend yourself," Dutch Mantell said. [13:28 - 13:51]

As the investigation unfolds, it will be fascinating to see when additional information about the case starts coming to light.

