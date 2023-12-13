"Why is this on my TV right now?" - WWE legend on CM Punk meeting The Judgment Day, Kofi Kingston, and others

A former WWE Superstar wasn't happy with CM Punk being featured in multiple segments on this week's RAW.

On RAW, Punk finally came face-to-face with Seth Rollins. The segment was basically Rollins making it clear that he doesn't like Punk, and the latter declaring himself for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. Punk was also featured in a bunch of backstage segments where he interacted with several WWE Superstars.

On the latest edition of Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his honest thoughts on CM Punk's presentation on RAW. He wasn't a fan of Punk being featured in multiple segments. Check out his comments below:

"Why is this on my TV right now? I didn't need to see Punk in that scene," Bully exclaimed. "I don't know why I need to see Punk back there. I want all killer and no filler. When I see Punk, it should mean something." (H/T WrestlingInc)

One of the wrestlers CM Punk met backstage was Drew McIntyre

On RAW, The Scottish Warrior didn't hold back while sharing his thoughts on Punk. As per McIntyre, the locker room doesn't want Punk, and he would destroy it from the inside out.

Earlier this year, McIntyre had an exclusive talk with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling. When asked about a possible Punk return, here's what he had to say in response:

"I mean, I don't make those decisions. I watch what I say in interviews. But he's (Punk) certainly controversial and he gets people talking. So, I'll leave it at that," said Drew McIntyre.

On RAW, Punk and McIntyre came face-to-face in a backstage area. McIntyre was certainly not thrilled upon coming across Punk.

