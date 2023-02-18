"Why doesn't she use that?" - Former WWE manager wants Liv Morgan to use a new finisher (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on Liv Morgan's match with Asuka on SmackDown this week.

With just a day to go for the Elimination Chamber Match, Liv Morgan and Asuka squared off on SmackDown. All the Chamber match participants were at ringside, witnessing the action as the two women put on a barnburner. However, the Empress of Tomorrow proved to be too good for Liv as she made her submit for the second time this week, the first one coming on RAW.

On this week's episode of Smack Talk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell stated that he liked some high spots by Liv Morgan. He spoke highly of a maneuver where Asuka was perched on the top rope and Liv planted her with an Oblivion. The veteran suggested that Morgan should use the top rope modification of the Oblivion as her finisher.

"There was one good move in that. What did Liv Morgan do? She was in the corner. Then she went up and brought her down on her knee? Why isn't it her finisher?" Mantell continued, "The announcers popped on it. It's the first time I've seen it. Sometimes I'm watching but I'm really not watching. That kinda drew my attention, and I went, 'damn, why doesn't she use that?'" From 28:40 - 30:13]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of SmackDown here.

Things descended into chaos after Liv Morgan's match

After the win, Asuka did not have much time to celebrate as the likes of Carmella, Nikki Cross, Natalya, and Raquel Rodriguez thronged the ring to prove their dominance.

Raquel helped Liv out of the corner, but was planted by a Codebreaker from the former SmackDown Women's Champion, proving that it would be every woman for herself inside the Elimination Chamber. Finally, Asuka and Liv were involved in a stare-down at the center of the ring to close out the segment.

It will be interesting to see which of these competitors becomes the number-one contender for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

Who's your pick? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes