WWE SmackDown Results: Wyatt and Howdy destroy top tag team; Sami Zayn has emotional homecoming - Winners, Recap, Grades, and Highlights (Feb 17, 2023)

Natalya and Shotzi kicked off the SmackDown before Elimination Chamber and were set to face Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in the night's first match.

SmackDown Results (February 17, 2023): Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

Natalya and Shayna kicked off the match, and the latter was in control early on. Nattie got a kick to the face before tags were made, and Ronda locked in the armbar on Shotzi.

Baszler and Ronda worked on Shotzi's arm but were sent outside before she hit a big dive. Natalya came back and got a suplex and a powerbomb before Shayna broke out of the Sharpshooter.

Ronda was caught in the Sharpshooter as well before Shayna broke it up. Ronda came back with an armbar on Shotzi and picked up the win.

Result: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Natalya & Shotzi

Grade: B

Hit Row was in the ring and made fun of Canada before the lights went out. When they came back, Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy were there, and they took out Hit Row.

After clearing the ring, Wyatt called out Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar and said that the winner of the match should watch out.

Sheamus & Drew McIntyre vs. The Viking Raiders on SmackDown

Ivar and Sheamus kicked off the match, and the latter went for a Brogue kick early but missed. Sheamus sent Ivar outside and hit a dive before Drew attacked Erik at ringside.

After a break on SmackDown, Erik tagged in and got in control before Drew came in and hit a belly-to-belly suplex on Erik and a neck breaker on Ivar. Drew hit Erik with the Michinoku Driver before he and Sheamus did the Beats of the Bodhran together on the apron.

Sheamus took a powerbomb and got a big counter before Valhalla ran a distraction. Drew kicked out of the Viking Splash and dodged Ragnarok before Sheamus came in with a Brogue kick on Ivar, and Drew hit the Claymore on Erik for the win.

Result: Sheamus & Drew McIntyre def. The Viking Raiders

Grade: B

Rey Mysterio was backstage when Karrion Kross came up and taunted him, calling him a terrible father.

Asuka vs. Liv Morgan on SmackDown

Asuka was in control early on, and Raquel Rodriguez showed up and went after Carmella, who was on commentary. Nikki Cross also showed up, and the ringside area started getting crowded.

Morgan hit Oblivion in the ring before Natalya was out to spectate as well. Liv got some big kicks before Asuka missed a big move but locked in the Asuka lock. Morgan struggled for a bit before finally tapping out.

Result: Asuka def. Liv Morgan

After the match, Carmella took Asuka out before Natalya took her out. Nikki Cross came back and wiped Nattie out before Raquel took Nikki out. Raquel was celebrating when Liv came back and took her down before staring Asuka down in the ring.

Grade: B

Gunther (c) vs. Madcap Moss - Intercontinental Championship match on SmackDown

Moss took Gunther into the corner early on, laid down some strikes before the champ grounded him, and got a headlock in. Moss broke out and got a spear and a spinebuster for a near fall before tossing Gunther outside.

Madcap got some more hits back in the ring before hitting a fallaway slam from the ropes. Gunther kicked out before hitting a powerbomb and getting the sudden pin.

Result: Gunther def. Madcap Moss to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Grade: B

Sami Zayn was out next in his hometown, and the crowd went nuts. They chanted, 'you deserve it,' and Sami greeted them in French.

He said that Roman would face Zayn with the entire city of Montreal backing him up. Sami vowed to win the Universal Championship tomorrow night before SmackDown went off the air.

Episode rating: B

We got some great matches tonight on SmackDown and a passionate promo from Sami Zayn in front of his hometown.

