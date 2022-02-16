"No, Shane, I know who you need to call" - Why Vince Russo would not work for Shane McMahon's own wrestling company (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes independent wrestler Bin Hamin would be the perfect fit to work behind the scenes if Shane McMahon launches a wrestling promotion.

Russo worked as WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s when RAW regularly drew the highest ratings in the show’s 29-year history. He recently suggested that McMahon should create his own company after he was reportedly “quietly let go” by WWE.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo named Bin Hamin as someone who could offer a lot in a new promotion:

“This is a great untapped mind. Bro, I swear to you, I’m not even kidding you, if this make-believe scenario ever came true and Shane were to call me, ‘Vince, I want you to come help me,’ I would say, ‘No, Shane, I know who you need to call, and this is who you need to call.’” [9:31-9:54]

Why Vince Russo thinks Shane McMahon should hire Bin Hamin

Vince Russo is confident Bin Hamin can work in various backstage roles, including producer and writer, for a major wrestling company.

He also thinks Hamin’s acting and wrestling experience makes him suited to dealing with current talent:

“Number one, he has an unbelievable creative mind. Number two, bro, this guy is an improv actor. He can take every single character on every single wrestling show, break them down, and tell them what they’re doing wrong from a non-wrestling performance [perspective]. Plus, the guy is a wrestler!” said Russo. [8:49-9:16]

Hamin regularly gives his opinions on wrestling-related topics on Russo’s The Brand podcast platform. He also wrestles on the independent scene, most recently for the Immortal Championship Wrestling (ICW) promotion in New York.

