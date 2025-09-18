Why WWE is being cautious about ESPN partnership (Exclusive)

WWE is all set to start a multi-year partnership with ESPN, which will net them a whopping $1.6 billion to have exclusive rights to stream Premium Live Events in the United States. There is a backstage reason why the sports entertainment juggernaut is reportedly being cautious, atleast at first.On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC discussed the start of the upcoming ESPN partnership, which begins this weekend at Wrestlepalooza 2025. According to the two, ESPN is thrilled about this partnership and considers it a massive deal for them.However, WWE, on the other hand, is reportedly being cautious as they are aware of the messy situation that fans could find themselves in when navigating the ESPN app. It will be streamed on ESPN Unlimited, and fans in the USA will have to pay $29.99 to access it. Fans in other parts of the world, such as India, will be able to stream it as usual on Netflix.The confusion likely stems from the fact that it's technically not on the flagship ESPN+ app.ESPN seemingly distanced itself from Brock Lesnar when pressed about his return to WWE at WrestlepaloozaBrock Lesnar was once a part of an iconic moment in SportsCenter when he appeared as a regular worker. While that was a cherished moment by many, ESPN has seemingly tried its best to keep a bit of distance from Brock Lesnar.On X/Twitter, Jon Alba revealed what ESPN's response was when asked about Brock Lesnar's return despite him being named in an active lawsuit:&quot;I asked about Brock Lesnar's involvement in WWE WrestlePalooza. ESPN says WWE has full creative control over who appears on shows, and it falls within their jurisdiction, not ESPN's.&quot;Ultimately, the deal is a very lucrative one, and it's hard to imagine ESPN saying no to one of the biggest draws in wrestling this century being on the show. The PR implications are yet to be seen, but if recent history is anything to go by, then the fans in the live audience are unlikely to do anything to remind Lesnar of the public controversy with Janel Grant.In general, the live reactions to Brock Lesnar remain as positive as they have ever been.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.