Why WWE legend turned off his TV during Roman Reigns-Edge-Daniel Bryan match

Lance Storm has revealed that WWE's excessive use of camera cuts forced him to turn off his TV during the main event of WrestleMania 37.

Lance Storm rarely bashes WWE on social media and usually has a lot of positive things to say about the company. His latest tweet was an exception, though, as Storm revealed on Twitter that he had to turn off his TV during the Universal title main event on Night Two of WrestleMania 37 that featured Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan.

The WWE legend further explained that he was getting dizzy because of the constant camera cuts and shaking. Check out the tweet below:

Legit had to turn off the Main Event. Was loving the match but I get dizzy headaches from all the camera cuts and shaking. I can’t watch it. 😡 — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 12, 2021

A fan chimed in and stated that the camera cuts were much more noticeable in the main event. In response, Storm pointed out two specific moments from the match that made his head hurt. Check out the exchange below:

When Edge was bouncing Roman from barricade to apron back and forth it was bad then after then double submission I couldn’t take it — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 12, 2021

WWE's uncontrolled use of camera cuts has been widely criticized in the past

Fans regularly bash WWE for its use of camera cuts on TV and pay-per-views. Many fans have complained about the product almost being unwatchable because of the camera cutting from one scene to another multiple times in a matter of seconds. Several pro-wrestling personalities have commented on the issue in the past.

Former RAW GM Eric Bischoff had an interesting take on WWE's use of camera cuts:

"I’m always picking on [WWE] because I’m so passionate about it and I think it could enhance their property so much more. And they do it so often, which is probably the reason I’m picking on them so much more than anyone else. When you don’t have the cameras shooting in and out, and fake camera shake and all that other vertigo bullsh** people do– just watch this and tell me if you don’t think this makes the story feel more real."

What do you think? Does WWE's usage of camera cuts bother you as well?