Why WWE made a mistake by having Nexus attack John Cena first

The Nexus attacking John Cena first in WWE might have led to their downfall.

If they had attacked someone else first, The Nexus might have gone on for far longer.

John Cena and The Nexus had a feud on WWE television

Nexus, when they made their debut on the WWE roster, they made an immediate impact and changed the ways fans viewed the WWE product. Their debut as the team that destroyed everyone who came in their way on the WWE main roster was something that captured the fans' imaginations. However, they attacked John Cena, and eventually, they would lose to Cena and the entire segment was cut short.

Arn Anderson, on his recent ARN podcast, talked about The Nexus, and why WWE made a mistake by having them attack John Cena first.

WWE's mistake in having Nexus attack John Cena

Arn Anderson talked about The Nexus and how they attacked John Cena first. He first talked about the idea and how with Wade Barrett being their voice on the mic, and with so many of them in the team, they were a formidable force in WWE.

"The idea was if they combined forces, and you got Wade Barrett doing the talking, you have one of the most formidable forces in the company."

Nexus would go on to face John Cena's team in an elimination match and much to the shock of everyone, they were handed their first major defeat. As a result of this, this would actually hurt the team beyond repair and they would never be the same force in WWE again. John Cena was able to overcome all odds, as was often the case in WWE at the time, but while Nexus would evolve with CM Punk taking charge later, they would never be as popular again.

"You will know when it's time to give something back to the good guys. Pile as much heat as you can on those guys. They were some good looking young studs. They should have been able to slaughter anybody at any time. You're talking about an invasion, that's enough guys to have an invasion. We immediately put them with John Cena, you're gonna have to give something back to Cena before too long, because that's the way of the world, right?"

Arn Anderson pointed out that given a good push The Nexus could have become 'red hot'. He said that he felt had The Nexus attacked someone else over John Cena and built up to Cena, then the entire feud would have not only made more sense, but it would have also allowed The Nexus to build their momentum as well.

"If they would have got red hot, they could have attacked heels and babyface. I personally thought it was a great gimmick, and it just got cut off too quickly."