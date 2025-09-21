Will Brock Lesnar join The Vision following Wrestlepalooza? WWE analyst gives honest opinion

WWE Wrestlepalooza was filled with interesting twists, but one of the highlights was Brock Lesnar's reunion with Paul Heyman. After the show, analyst Sam Roberts reacted to the segment and gave his opinion on whether The Beast Incarnate would join The Vision.

Ad

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman had a short reunion in Indiana at Wrestlepalooza when Heyman did his classic introduction for The Beast Incarnate ahead of his match against John Cena. Later, the 10-time WWE Champion defeated The Franchise Player following 6 F5s.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling Podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts thinks that Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman have a connection and Lesnar, Heyman, and The Vision have commonality, which would allow them to work together against the same goal, but The Beast Incarnate won't join the group.

Ad

Trending

"What if now that Brock Lesnar has this connection with Paul Heyman, guess what? It doesn't mean he joins The Vision. He doesn't have to join The Vision, but he could still be a part of this team, where it's like Brock Lesnar and The Vision. Brock Lesnar works with Paul Heyman, and Heyman works for The Vision. Paul, Brock, and The Vision have a commonality here," Roberts said.

Ad

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Ad

Ex-WWE writer thinks top name is afraid of Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar carried his entire feud with John Cena on WWE SmackDown when he attacked babyfaces in the process. One name was Sami Zayn, who took an F5 from The Beast Incarnate during the United States Championship Open Challenge against John Cena.

Speaking on The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo stated that the management booked Sami Zayn like a coward and showed that he's afraid of Brock Lesnar when Zayn didn't go after Lesnar to get retribution for the attack a week prior on the blue brand.

Ad

"Keep in mind, we're pushing Sami Zayn. He's the United States Champion. I think he's going to a future [World] champion. The following week, Brock Lesnar opens up the show [had a segment with R-Truth], Sami is nowhere in sight. Immediately after that, we interview Sami in the back. No mention of Brock Lesnar or what Brock Lesnar did to him last week, or nothing. Here's what it tells me as a viewer, he's afraid of Brock Lesnar, and he's not looking for Retribution or a receipt," Russo said.

Ad

Russo made a valid point, as Lesnar and Zayn had segments back-to-back, but neither mentioned the other heading into Wrestlepalooza.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Notsam Wrestling and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More