"Could of done way more damage" - Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion on Cody Rhodes competing at Hell in a Cell

Will Ospreay has reflected on Cody Rhodes' incredible performance at the Hell in a Cell premium live event.
The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion sent out a series of tweets, reacting to Rhodes' gruesome pectoral injury. Before Hell in a Cell, it was reported that The American Nightmare had torn a tendon while lifting weights.
Taking to Twitter, Ospreay initially praised the former AEW star for stepping into the ring under such circumstances. He wrote:
"Mad man. Mad respect."
However, Ospreay then quickly claimed that Rhodes could've severely worsened the injury.
The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion added:
"Yeah I take back everything. He legit could of done way more damage than he needed too. Must of been in agony."
At Hell in a Cell, Rhodes completed his iconic trilogy against Seth Rollins. The former Intercontinental Champion defeated his arch-rival after hitting multiple Cross Rhodes.
In doing so, Rhodes secured his third win over the former WWE Universal Champion since returning to the company. The American Nightmare was victorious at WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania Backlash.
The WWE Universe praised Cody Rhodes and also suggested that he shouldn't have wrestled
In response to Will Ospreay's tweet, the WWE Universe praised Cody Rhodes and noted how passionate The American Nightmare is about professional wrestling. Here are some of the interesting tweets:
One fan suggested that Rhodes shouldn't have won at Hell in a Cell and instead Rollins could've gone over. Check out the tweet below:
Fans are also hoping that Rhodes' injury isn't that serious and are praying for him to recover as soon as possible.
It remains to be seen how long Rhodes will be out following his nasty injury. The American Nightmare has been on a tremendous run since returning to WWE and is unbeaten as well.
