Will Ospreay fires shots at Seth Rollins after botched finish against former WWE Superstar

Will Ospreay took a shot at Seth Rollins on Instagram, posting a clip of his match against Jon Moxley at the recent NJPW Windy City Riot event.

During the NJPW event, Ospreay and Moxley competed against each other in the main event. While the match was impressive, the ending created controversy. Moxley locked in a rear-naked choke on Ospreay, and the bell rang prematurely. Despite that, the match ended. After the bout, Moxley hit the referee with the Paradigm Shift and offered Ospreay a rematch.

During the match, Moxley hit Ospreay with a Stomp — Seth Rollins' finishing move. While it looked like the match was over, Ospreay kicked out. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion posted a clip of the moment on Instagram, taking a shot at Rollins, saying that he was never going to stay down to Moxley's friend's "p***y finisher."

Readers can check out the Instagram post here.

It was an obvious shot against Rollins, who he has crossed paths with during a social media argument in the past. It should be noted that the shot was likely in kayfabe, as Ospreay has previously spoken about having respect for Rollins.

The Twitter feud between Will Ospreay and Seth Rollins

Seth FREAKIN’ Rollins @WWERollins #UniversalChampion @WWE Doubling down. Best pro wrestling on the planet. See that Cruiserweight Triple Threat? And that’s just one night, one match amongst the many. Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it. Ya can’t. #WWEStompingGrounds Doubling down. Best pro wrestling on the planet. See that Cruiserweight Triple Threat? And that’s just one night, one match amongst the many. Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it. Ya can’t. #WWEStompingGrounds #UniversalChampion @WWE

Back in 2019, after an impressive event at WWE Stomping Grounds, Rollins tweeted that there was not a single person alive who could compete at his level as consistently as he did it.

This attracted the interest of Ospreay, who disagreed with Rollins. However, the WWE Superstar took a hard shot at him, saying that the company already had a better version of him in Ricochet. Things took an uglier turn when The Architect brought up money, saying that he was willing to compare bank accounts with Ospreay.

Seth FREAKIN’ Rollins @WWERollins



P.S. That’s counting a month off with a broken back... 🏼 buddy. @WillOspreay I mean if you wanna talk numbers we can compare bank accounts too.P.S. That’s counting a month off with a broken back...🏼 buddy. @WillOspreay I mean if you wanna talk numbers we can compare bank accounts too. P.S. That’s counting a month off with a broken back...👍🏼 buddy.

WWE fans didn't appreciate the attitude from Rollins and let him know. More than a week later, Rollins apologized to Ospreay for his comments.

Seth FREAKIN’ Rollins @WWERollins After a few days to sit on it, I’d like to apologize to @WillOspreay for the tweet I sent his way about comparing bank accounts. It was dumb of me & not in line with my values. The moment I pressed the send button I knew it was trash, but I’m too stubborn for my own good. After a few days to sit on it, I’d like to apologize to @WillOspreay for the tweet I sent his way about comparing bank accounts. It was dumb of me & not in line with my values. The moment I pressed the send button I knew it was trash, but I’m too stubborn for my own good.

Ospreay went on to accept the apology, saying that he had respect for Rollins and had followed his career since he was Tyler Black. Things were settled between the two then, with neither going forward with the argument.

With this latest Instagram post, fans will be waiting to see if Rollins responds.

Do you think Seth Rollins will respond to Ospreay? Let us know in the comments section below.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Debottam Saha