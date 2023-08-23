Will Ospreay sends a message to Cody Rhodes ahead of a historic match

Will Ospreay recently took to social media to send a message to WWE Superstar, Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes was previously signed with AEW, the promotion in which Ospreay has been a regular in recent months. The latter is set to compete in a huge singles match against Chris Jericho at the upcoming All In pay-per-view.

Ahead of the show, Ospreay took to Twitter to reveal the conversation he had with Rhodes after the first-ever All In pay-per-view.

"True story. Cody asked months after the first one “why wasn’t you on All In” My reply was “you didn’t ask” Essentially they forgot to message me to be part of their history. Took long enough but finally part of All In at Wembley Stadium…And I’m not All Elite…I’m Above It" wrote Ospreay

Check out Ospreay's tweet:

Ospreay recently faced Kenny Omega at the Forbidden Door II pay-per-view, as he defeated him to regain the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. The new champion also had Don Callis in his corner.

At All In, Ospreay will face WWE veteran and former AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho, in a huge singles match.

What did Dutch Mantell say about Kenny Omega being on the receiving end of the "Tiger Driver '91" from Will Ospreay?

Will Ospreay's rematch against Kenny Omega caught the attention of several wrestling veterans, including Dutch Mantell.

Speaking on his Story Time podcast, Mantell spoke highly of Omega but also spoke about his mistake. He said:

“First of all, Mr. Omega, I appreciate your talent. You’re very talented. But I do think, still think this was a botch, because who would agree to do a botch? […] I think Omega lost him [Ospreay] and you can tell, I mean it’s just an innate feeling, that you land wrong. You might take that move one time too many and it could be the last time you take anything."

Mantell further added:

“I’m not here to use that common language of sh*t on something, I’m not here to do that. I’m here to say that it looked like a botch to me, I’m still going to call it a botch anyway. Whether it was or not.”

Ospreay and Omega are both set to be a part of this year's All In pay-per-view. It remains to be seen if either man crosses paths down the road.

