Will Ospreay tweets out a four-worded message after Roman Reigns and Logan Paul's insane match at Crown Jewel

Will Ospreay has reacted to Roman Reigns and Logan Paul's incredible match at Crown Jewel.

The Commonwealth Kingpin took to Twitter to send a short four-worded message about the recent Saudi Arabia main event.

Despite Reigns' win over Paul, the majority of the professional wrestling world was impressed with The Maverick's performance. Fans and notable wrestling personalities also showcased their praise towards The Tribal Chief, including Ospreay.

"That was so sick !!" wrote Ospreay.

Despite being taken to the limit, Reigns walked out of Crown Jewel with both of his world championships.

The Tribal Chief eventually got the job courtesy of a gruesome spear that finally put Paul away and was enough to keep him down for the three-count.

Will Ospreay retained the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at Battle Autumn

A few hours before WWE Crown Jewel, Will Ospreay headlined New Japan Pro Wrestling's latest show, Battle Autumn.

Ospreay was in action against Tetsuya Naito in the main event of the show. Following a back-and-forth bout between the two men, the United Empire leader walked out with the win and his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

However, post-match, he was confronted by a surprise challenger. Jon Moxley's protege and rising star, Shota Umino, made his return to Japan for the first time in months.

Umino set his sights on the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship. He single-handedly took out three members of the United Empire and dealt with Ospreay as well. The Roughneck held the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship over Ospreay's unconscious body to conclude the Battle Autumn show.

Ospreay won the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship by beating Sanada to capture the vacant title. He has successfully defended the title at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door against Orange Cassidy. He also defeated David Finlay to retain the title in another one of his latest title defenses.

