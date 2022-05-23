NJPW Star Will Ospreay unable to compete at Rev Pro event

New Japan Pro Wrestling star Will Ospreay was unable to compete in the Revolution Pro Wrestling this Sunday.

Ospreay joined Kazuchika Okada as part of the group, CHAOS. The 29 year-old competed in the junior heavyweight division but later evolved into the heavyweight division. He was also associated with Progress Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion was set to compete against Minoru Suzuki at the RevPro Epic Encounters event on May 22. He was pulled out of the event due to running a high temperature and the results of medical tests later diagnosed a kidney infection.

The former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion took to Twitter to share details on his inability to participate, stating a kidney infection to be the cause.

"I honestly can’t tell you how gutted I am to be missing Rev Pro. I’ve a temperate of 40 degree, I can’t stand up without feeling the need to faint, I’m sweating then cold straight away. Friday night I had my bloods taken to find out I have a serious kidney infection. Sorry," tweeted Ospreay.

ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ @WillOspreay



I’ve a temperate of 40 degree, I can’t stand up without feeling the need to faint, I’m sweating then cold straight away.



Friday night I had my bloods taken to find out I have a serious kidney infection.



Sorry I honestly can’t tell you how gutted I am to be missing Rev Pro.I’ve a temperate of 40 degree, I can’t stand up without feeling the need to faint, I’m sweating then cold straight away.Friday night I had my bloods taken to find out I have a serious kidney infection.Sorry I honestly can’t tell you how gutted I am to be missing Rev Pro.I’ve a temperate of 40 degree, I can’t stand up without feeling the need to faint, I’m sweating then cold straight away.Friday night I had my bloods taken to find out I have a serious kidney infection.Sorry 😞

Will Ospreay cited disinterest in working with WWE

While Ospreay has made a name for himself on the independent circuit, he has cited his disinterest in joining WWE.

In a recent interaction with WRESTHINGS, Ospreay stated that he was not a fan of the company and highlighted the importance of his family in life.

"I have no aspirations of going to WWE, at all. It's not because of the product or anything, I'm not a fan of it, I will happily say, but my lifestyle, I never wanted to be the big star pro wrestler. Japan allows me to do a tour and come home and live my family life. If anybody has ever spent more than a couple of days with me, family to me is everything. I love my mom, I love my dad, no shame in saying it. Love my nan and granddad and will bend over backward and fold myself in half for those guys. If you are part of that friend circle that I consider family, I'll do the exact same thing." (H/T - Fightful)

In 2018, Ospreay started his own wrestling promotion, Frontline Wrestling. On Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 16 this year, he competed against Kazuchika Okada in the main event.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Neda Ali