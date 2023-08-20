Will WWE get The Great Khali back soon? A Hall of Famer has commented on the possibility (Exclusive)

The Great Khali has not wrestled for WWE since 2018, but he is still quite a popular name in the Indian market. During the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long discussed the possibility of Khali being brought back for WWE's upcoming India show and felt it wasn't needed.

WWE will travel to India next month for a big live event, which is expected to feature many of the company's top talents.

The last time The Great Khali appeared in a WWE match was at the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021, indicating that he is still on good terms with his former company.

Even if he isn't in shape to compete, WWE could always include him in its promotional activities for its house show in India, but that hasn't happened yet. Teddy Long explained that the era when WWE had to rely on The Great Khali's star power may be over.

"Well, you've got to understand this. They have done that already with Khali (contrary to Long's comment, The Great Khali has never wrestled at WWE Live Event in India). This isn't the first time they've been to India, so they've paid homage to him. So, you can't just go over to India and think every time you've got to rely on Khali because he is a big star over there. You can't rely on that. That doesn't get it." [7:38 - 7:52]

Teddy Long on why WWE should focus on featuring fresh faces instead of The Great Khali

Jinder Mahal might be the next big Indian-origin star to have emerged after The Great Khali, but WWE has spent time trying to foster new talent in recent times. Veer Mahaan and Sanga are two wrestlers that WWE has groomed for a big spot, and they will ideally play a significant role when the promotion visits India.

Teddy Long also agrees that WWE needs to showcase homegrown Indian stars who can make them money in the near future. While he realizes how well-known Khali is in India, he firmly believes that WWE doesn't need the giant anymore to sell live event tickets.

"So, you take your own homegrown talent; you know what I mean? Because these are the people that you're paying each and every week to draw you some money. They know who Khali is, but they also now need to know this young generation for the people that are going to make them money. That's what I'm saying; I wouldn't waste time as there is no reason to have Khali. They don't really need him." [7:53 - 8:15]

SONY SPORTS NETWORK is the official broadcaster for WWE in India.

