"I was very hands-on" - William Regal opens up about which NXT Superstars he was close to

Even as the black the gold brand transitioned to the multi-colored brand, William Regal was still very hands-on with the talents of WWE NXT.

Former NXT General Manager William Regal was an essential name behind the scenes when it came to the success of the black and gold brand of NXT. Triple H even stated at one point that Regal would have a job with NXT for as long as he wanted one. Unfortunately, Vince McMahon had other plans.

Regal was the latest guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette to discuss a wide variety of subjects. While talking about the transition period to NXT 2.0, Regal revealed that he was very hands-on with the Creed Brothers and current NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

"I was all for the change, but I also get that if you're trying to make a complete change, you might not think that...I don't think anybody knew, but I was very open to the fact that I wanted to be a big part of that," William Regal said. "And I was because I was very hands on with the Creed Brothers and Bron Breakker. I had an incredible run on the main roster and I had the absolute greatest run possible in NXT. If nothing else, the time came when it was time to go now, so it didn't become something I didn't like and move on. That's the way I look at it." [H/T: Fightful]

William Regal once put his job on the line with WWE for Sasha Banks

William Regal was behind the rise of one of the greatest WWE Superstars in the last decade in, Sasha Banks.

Regal believed in Banks so much that he put his job on the line going to bat for her. The veteran told WWE management that if The Boss didn't work out for them, they could fire him.

Despite the recent issues between Banks and WWE, it's evidently clear that Regal was wise to put his money on The Blueprint. She is arguably one of the most popular WWE Superstars on the roster, male or female.

Do you think that Regal should also be hands-on with some of the younger talents at All Elite Wrestling? We're sure we'll find out more about that soon enough.

