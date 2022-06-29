"She knew what real competition was" - William Regal on top female WWE Superstar using real emotions in the ring

Former WWE Superstar and talent scout William Regal recently praised Charlotte Flair for her skills as a storyteller in the ring.

Charlotte Flair is one of WWE's most popular superstars. While her wrestling acumen is great, it is Flair's ability to tell a story that has enabled her to stand out from the rest.

Speaking on his podcast, Gentleman Villain, William Regal stated that Flair has been able to use her past experiences as an athlete and has transferred those emotions to her wrestling.

"She very quickly learnt and I would imagine it's coming from real sports, that she'd been in and she knew what real competition was. She's not playing at that, she was never playing at that. She, which if you come from something that, you (know) experiences get you to somewhere, playing at something is something else...It's in your brain and you can feel it in your heart, it's gonna come out on your face if you're trying to portray something," Regal said. [From 0:00 to 0:52]

Flair is currently taking some time away from the ring after she recently lost her SmackDown Women's Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in an I Quit Match.

William Regal credits two stars for starting the Women's revolution in WWE

During his time as a trainer and general manager for WWE NXT, the Englishman came across many young stars.

Two performers, in particular, that caught his eye were Paige and Emma, who battled it out in 2013 to become the first ever NXT Women's Champion.

Speaking on his podcast, William Regal said that the work that the two women put in in 2013 was the foundation behind what was to come for women's wrestling.

"Paige and Emma were the foundation of whatever came out of the incredible run of ladies that came through NXT and all that the happenings afterwards. They were the two starting ladies that sort of got attention on everybody." H/T Sportskeeda

Since Paige and Emma's show-stealing match in 2013, the women's division graph has certainly seen an upward curve, with WrestleMania main events and Royal Rumble matches now a permanent fixture in women's wrestling.

