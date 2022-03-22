Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) content & more cut from WWE 2K22

Cut content from WWE 2K22, including some featuring former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (real-life Windham Rotunda), has been revealed.

Several Twitter users took to the platform to share images of the Bray Wyatt content, including a character model of The Fiend, a hidden Firefly Funhouse arena, suspected to be from MyRise career mode, and some images of the Firefly Funhouse characters Mercy The Buzzard and Abby The Witch. These elements were understandably removed following Rotunda's WWE release.

On the WWE Games Reddit page, a user called u/Goadownalovers posted some content that was removed from the game, which included former NXT Champion and current All Elite Wrestling star Adam Cole.

Another user named u/616618gh made a post featuring some content cut from the game's Showcase mode, with a 1996 match between Rey Mysterio and Jushin Thunder Liger also initially intended to be in the game.

The critical reception for WWE 2K22 is that it is a vastly improved game on the previous editions, especially 2K20, which received poor reviews from fans and critics alike.

What has Bray Wyatt being doing since his WWE release?

Since leaving WWE in 2021 as part of a string of releases due to budget cuts, Rotunda has been absent from wrestling.

Though the man formerly known as Bray Wyatt was heavily rumored to join AEW after his non-compete clause was up, it turned out to be nothing more than wishful thinking.

Windham Rotunda has been working on a film with his friend Jason Baker in his time away from the ring. It is not known when Rotunda might make a return to the squared circle, but fans are hopeful that they will see him sooner rather than later.

Edited by Debottam Saha