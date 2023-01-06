“Witcho ungrateful a**” - Kofi Kingston humbles 35-year-old WWE star following their match on NXT

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston dropped a massive bomb and humiliated NXT star Joe Gacy by responding to his revenge post on social media.

The New Day's arrival in NXT captivated Schism's interest on the most recent episode of the developmental brand. Their leader, Joe Gacy, went one-on-one with Kofi Kingston.

Kingston took control of the match early on and hit a few good moves before Ava Raine interfered and smashed him off the top rope. The diversion was enough for the 35-year-old star to make a comeback and punish the New Day member for a while.

The two men continued to fight while members of The Schism attempted to intervene. Kingston bumped them out with a dive outside the ring before returning to the ring and hitting Trouble in Paradise for the victory.

Following the match-up, Joe Gacy took to Twitter and fired shots at Kofi Kingston to exact his revenge one way or another. However, the Ghanaian wrestler shooshed the 35-year-old NXT star, stating that people pay a lot for his Boom Drop maneuver. But Gacy received Kingston's epic move for free.

"Sir? Most people would pay A LOT of money for that view. I gave it to you for the free! Witcho ungrateful a**," Kofi Kingston wrote.

You can check out the former WWE Champion's tweet below:

Kofi Kingston shared a heartwarming project outside WWE

The WWE Grand Slam champion recently revealed a heartfelt project he and his mother are undertaking this year for the people of Ghana.

On New Year's Eve, the 41-year-old WWE superstar shared a video on social media with his mother. In the video, the two discussed their plans to build a computer lab and library in Ghana and asked fans for assistance:

"Happy New Year! My mom & I are trying make 2023 extra special for children in Ghana by building them a computer lab & library. We need your help!" Kingston wrote.

You can check out Kofi Kingston's tweet below:

The Ghanaian wrestler and Xavier Woods are the current NXT Tag Team Champions. New Day won the gold by defeating Pretty Deadly at NXT Deadline.

The Usos recently broke New Day's record as the company's longest-reigning Tag Team Champions. It'll be interesting to see when Kingston and Woods return to the main roster every week in 2023, possibly challenging The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships once more.

Do you think New Day will return to the main roster to challenge The Usos for the tag team title? Sound off in the comment section below.

