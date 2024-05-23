"With me, or nah" - Jey Uso sends an interesting message days after losing to Gunther

Jey Uso lost to Gunther in the King of the Ring Tournament this week on RAW. His loss resulted in Gunther proceeding to the final of the tournament, where he will face either Randy Orton or Tama Tonga.

On Instagram, Jey sent a short message after losing to The Ring General in the semifinal of the KOTR Tournament. This was his first loss since failing to beat Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash France, earlier this month.

In recent weeks, the WWE Universe has expressed its massive support to the former Bloodline member. Fans in the arena have added an extra feel to Main Event Jey's entrance after the usage of the fireflies recently. The former multi-time tag team champion dedicated his message to the WWE Universe, especially the "#YeeterOfWorlds."

"With me, or nah..I stick to my journey..Let’s go. #YEET #YeeterOfWorlds," wrote Jey.

Check out Jey's Instagram post below:

JBL commented on Jey Uso's current run and made a bold prediction

JBL has made a bold prediction regarding Jey Uso, stating that the former Bloodline member will win a world championship in the future.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the Hall of Famer also discussed Jey's recent showdown against Gunther. He said that the former Intercontinental Champion was a more experienced singles competitor and thus got the better of Uso, but he also predicted that the latter would have his time and that he would also make a great champion.

"Jey Uso is a great talent. I believe that Jey Uso is going to be a world champion. I think Jey Uso is going to be a great world champion, but it takes a while to get there to be able to finish singles matches. Especially big singles matches, Gunther has that ability and I think that was the difference in this match. It was not necessarily ability, it was Gunther’s experience came out in this," said JBL.

Leading up to his clash against Gunther, Jey defeated Finn Balor in the first round of the KOTR Tournament. He then defeated Ilja Dragunov, handing the former NXT Champion his first loss on the main roster. Dragunov moved to RAW as part of the recent WWE Draft and had previously defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet on the red brand.

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Jey. He could get involved in The Bloodline's current storyline after coming face-to-face with Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa at Backlash France.

The 38-year-old is one of the original members of the faction and was Roman Reigns' very first recruit. His twin brother, Jimmy, was recently booted out of The Bloodline by Solo Sikoa and has not appeared on WWE television since.