WWE Universe has recently reacted to Bron Breakker facing Brock Lesnar for the main event at WrestleMania 40 next year.

Both Breakker and Lesnar have cemented their position in the industry by their immense hard work and performances. While The Beast Incarnate has been a part of the company for more than a decade, Breakker has only been in the industry for a few years. But despite being here for a shorter span of time, the NXT Superstar has definitely made an impact.

Taking to social media, one of the fans asked the audience if they would like to watch Breakker go against The Beast Incarnate for the main event at the upcoming WrestleMania.

While a majority of the fans seemed excited to watch Breakker and Lesnar together inside the ring for the latter's retirement match, some suggested that Lesnar should face Gunther too.

Here are some of the interesting fan reactions below:

John Cena shared his honest opinion on Brock Lesnar as an in-ring performer

WWE Superstar John Cena shared his honest opinion on Brock Lesnar as an in-ring performer.

While speaking in an interview on WWE's official YouTube channel, The Cenation Leader mentioned that although Lesnar is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, but is still underrated.

Cena further spoke of The Beast Incarnate as a person and added how genuine Brock is. The veteran also stated that although both of them have different directions for their future, they are always supporting each other regardless.

"I love Brock [Lesnar] as a performer. I think he's extremely underrated even though he's in that conversation of the greatest of all time. And I love him as a human being. He is wholeheartedly himself and shoots you straight. At least you know where you stand with him at all times. And I really admire that about him. And he's been wonderful to me over the years. And another person that we kinda matriculated together, and we both have our different paths to success and we're both rooting for each other constantly." [1:20 - 1:54]

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Brock Lesnar in the near future.

