"It has been absolutely atrocious" - Big issue affecting Drew McIntyre's WWE title reign revealed (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns sit atop the WWE with their respective world titles, and they have richly deserved all the accolades coming their way. However, for the sake of comparison and rightfully so, who has been the better world champion?

Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the question as well as Drew McIntyre's booking during the latest episode of SK Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

The former WWE head writer said that Drew McIntyre deserves the tag for being the best world champion in wrestling. Russo explained that Drew McIntyre had done everything the company expected of him, and the Scottish Warrior has worked really hard to become the face of Monday Night RAW.

"I would have to say, bro, because I'm going strictly on working their butt off, okay. Drew McIntyre has worked his butt off. Drew McIntyre has done everything the company has asked him to do."

The only thing that has held him back is the booking of the character: Vince Russo critical about WWE's plans for Drew McIntyre

Russo, however, added that mediocre creative decisions had held back Drew McIntyre. Vince Russo labeled the creative as 'absolutely atrocious' and stated that WWE's booking of McIntyre's character was the reason for his stunted rise.

"Unfortunately, bro, the creative, I think, has been absolutely atrocious. There is no reason why McIntyre could not have been up there as one of the all-time greats. The only thing that has held him back is the booking of the character."

Advertisement

While Russo loved Reigns and the Tribal Chief's work on SmackDown, McIntyre's professionalism and work ethic have been exceptional, and it puts him ahead of the Universal Champion.

"But this guy has busted his hump. So, I would say Drew McIntyre without a shadow of a doubt. You know, Reigns is doing a great job. I love Roman Reigns, but McIntyre is working his butt off."

Vince Russo isn't wrong in praising Drew McIntyre as the Superstar's track record as the WWE Champion speaks for itself. The Scottish Superstar has been one of the company's faces during the industry's most challenging phase. Drew McIntyre was inarguably one of the most important Superstars during the pandemic era of pro wrestling, and he continues to be an indispensable asset on the road to WrestleMania 37.

Drew McIntyre's second WWE title reign began in November 2020, and Russo also revealed that there is only one legendary Superstar who can face the champion at WrestleMania 37. Wondering who that is? Here's what Vince Russo had to say.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit 'UnSKripted' and give a H/T to SK Wrestling, and link it back to this article.